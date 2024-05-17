Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: May 16, 2024 1 Opening day for shrimping. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Roses brighten a gray morning. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) KING 5 reporter Conner Board and videographer Eric DeRosiers at Brackett’s Landing after completing their story. (Photo by Bob Sears) Pretty in pink. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.