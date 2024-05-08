Scene in Edmonds: Brick installation at the museum

Volunteers gathered at the Edmonds Historical Museum plaza on 5th Avenue North Wednesday to install 35 commemorative bricks — a fundraiser for the museum. Sharon McAllister, who coordinates the brick program, said the museum restarted the program last October and has room to grow. Volunteers assisting with the project include McAllister, Kevin Fagerstrom, Dean Larson, Larry Carpenter and Dave Buelow. Learn more about purchasing a brick here.

— Photos courtesy Sharon McAllister