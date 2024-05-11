Scene in Edmonds: Business is blooming during Kids Plant event

It was perfect sunny Saturday for Edmonds in Bloom’s annual Kids Plant event at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market. During the event, children had an opportunity to create a floral design in a beach pail as a gift to give to a loved one. Volunteers assisted kids as they selected their pails, applied stickers and selected their flowers for planting.
For more information about Edmonds in Bloom, visit edmondsinbloom.org.
— Photos by Nick Ng
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.