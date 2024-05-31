Scene in Edmonds: Lions club offers sight and hearing tests

Edmonds Lions Club member Sandy Tsiang assists with registration for sight and hearing testing at the Edmonds Waterfront Center May 28. Lions club members doing the testing were Bill Brooks, Phil Stone, and Jim and Judy Forgey. Another session of testing is planned for this fall. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Lions Club)
