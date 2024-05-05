Scene in Edmonds: Meadowdale HS salmon savers Posted: May 4, 2024 1 Meadowdale High School members of the Edmonds Stream Team – – Aspen Spivey, Lucas Stangohr, Leah Stangohr, Zoey Zatloka, and Danika Jinneman – – assisted Willow Creek Hatchery volunteers in capturing over 2,000 coho salmon fry (“babies”) from the Hatchery pond Saturday and then released them in upper Willow and Shellabarger Creeks. Joe Scordino, project leader for the Edmonds Stream Team, said this is a cooperative program with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to increase coho salmon populations in Puget Sound streams.
