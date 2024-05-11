Scene in Edmonds: Nature’s light show

The Northern Lights were on full display across Edmonds late Friday night, and photographers sent their submissions. The clear view of the aurora borealis is due to one of the biggest solar storms in recent memory hitting Earth this weekend, said The Seattle Times, which reported the aurora is expected to be visible in the region through Sunday night.
