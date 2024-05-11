Scene in Edmonds: Nature’s light show

12 mins ago 4
A crowd gathers at the Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Jennifer Marx)
From Seaview neigjhborhood. (Photo by Kizzie Jones)
From Lake Ballinger neighborhood. (Photo by Niall McShane)
Photo by Vicki Hone Smith
Photo by Marcia Fankhauser
Photo by Deborah Kirsner
Photo by Brandi Williamson

The Northern Lights were on full display across Edmonds late Friday night, and photographers sent their submissions. The clear view of the aurora borealis is due to one of the biggest solar storms in recent memory hitting Earth this weekend, said The Seattle Times, which reported the aurora is expected to be visible in the region through Sunday night.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME