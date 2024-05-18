Scene in Edmonds: Octopus find

While on her walk along the Edmonds Pier Saturday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed two excited young boys with their father. The Lake Stevens residents, Eshaan and Nahyan, had just pulled up an octopus using squid as bait. Earlier they caught a rat fish. Both the rat fish and the octopus were returned to the water.
