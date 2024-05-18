Scene in Edmonds: Pumping it up

While on her walk Thursday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed a man practicing on a pumpfoil board at Olympic Beach. “Bryan, the boarder, told me he started pumpfoiling earlier this year around January/February. Normally he does it at Lake Ballinger but it’s pretty crowded there and parking is an issue.” So he built a small dock on which he can stand to board his pumpfoiling board, and now he has a lot of space to practice.”

Watch a video of him in action here.