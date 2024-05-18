Scene in Edmonds: Pumping it up

While on her walk Thursday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed a man practicing on a pumpfoil board at Olympic Beach. “Bryan, the boarder, told me he started pumpfoiling earlier this year around January/February. Normally he does it at Lake Ballinger but it’s pretty crowded there and parking is an issue.” So he built a small dock on which he can stand to board his pumpfoiling board, and now he has a lot of space to practice.”
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.