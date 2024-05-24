Scene in Edmonds: Rain or shine

Rain did not deter Edmonds Floretum Garden Club members from assisting the Edmonds Parks and Recreation team in planting annuals in the four corner plots at 6th and Main in downtown Edmonds. This May 21 planting event is just one of numerous cooperative planting events between the city and the garden club planned for the month of May.

