Scene in Edmonds: Supporting the Edmonds Historical Museum

Sarah Portugal, assistant manager of Edmonds Ace Hardware, presents the March cash register round-up program donation check to Arnie Lund of the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society. “The society deeply appreciates this key contribution to getting the Edmonds Historical Museum reimagining and redesign work started,” Lund said. Learn more about the Edmonds Historical Museum here.
