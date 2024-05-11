Second reader event — ‘How Local News Supports Strong Communities’ — scheduled in Mountlake Terrace June 1

How does local news strengthen communities? Join My Neighborhood News Network journalists for the second in a series of three discussions on that topic from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1 in the meeting room of the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

During the event, attendees will discuss the vital role that journalism plays in bringing communities together through education, civic engagement and coverage of community events — from local theater to high school sports. Teresa Wippel — founder, president and CEO of the My Neighborhood News Network — will talk briefly about the challenges facing the news industry, followed by a Q&A with reporters and photographers for MNNN, which includes digital publications MLTnews, My Edmonds News and Lynnwood Today. Then, attendees will be invited to share their ideas for local news coverage in South Snohomish County.

“This discussion in Mountlake Terrace builds on the event we held at the Edmonds Waterfront Center in February, when readers provided critical feedback on what they want to see in their community-owned nonprofit news organization,” Wippel said. “We are already implementing reader ideas from that session, and we look forward to hearing more from Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and Lynnwood residents June 1.”

A third reader event is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at the meeting room of the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., Wippel said.

Both events are free, and no registration is required.