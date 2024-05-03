Sounder train service available for Sounders vs. LA Galaxy May 5

Sound Transit is providing special Sounder train service to the Sunday, May 5 Sounders FC 3:30 p.m. game against the LA Galaxy. Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.
The inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 12:45 p.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 1:44 p.m.
The return train departs 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game.
A schedule of Sounder trains serving Sounders games is available at soundtransit.org/sounders.
