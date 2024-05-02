South Snohomish County-based media organizations announce dual-language partnership

The My Neighborhood News Network and Se Habla Media have launched a content exchange partnership aimed at providing trusted community news in both Spanish and English.

Through the partnership, the nonprofit My Neighborhood News Network (MNNN) — which includes digital news properties Lynnwood Today, MLTnews and My Edmonds News — will be sharing daily news reports from Se Habla Media, a Lynnwood-based independent media company owned by former Univision Seattle anchor Jaime Méndez and his wife, Diana Oliveros.

Se Habla Media’s Spanish-language reports – which Méndez delivers each weekday via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok from his homestudio in Lynnwood – will include English-language subtitles for those who are not fluent in Spanish.

All of Jaime Méndez News newscasts will appear on the Se Habla Media section of each My Neighborhood News Network property. The page will also include Se Habla Media’s weekly podcasts, which are published on Saturdays.

In the future, My Neighborhood News Network plans to provide editorial content – translated from English to Spanish — for Se Habla Media’s audience.

“This is the beginning of a strong collaboration between our two organizations, which are committed to ensuring that local news not only survives, but thrives,” said My Neighborhood News Network President and CEO Teresa Wippel. “I am thrilled to be working with Jaime Méndez and Diana Oliveros and look forward to developing future collaborations that will benefit members of our increasingly diverse South Snohomish County community.”

“This collaboration is proof that diverse communities can work together towards the betterment of the society as a whole. We are extremely excited and thankful to My Neighborhood News Network,”said Jaime Méndez, CEO and co-founder of Se Habla Media. Diana Oliveros, co-founder, added: “We are sure that this kind of partnerships bring communities together and make them stronger. This project advances our organizations’ goals of providing relevant information and benefits from an innovative alliance to reach new, more inclusive audiences.”

It is not only the audience, but also partners like My Neighborhood News Network, who play a large role in keeping the news alive, Méndez and Oliveros said.