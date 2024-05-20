Southbound I-5 lanes and ramps in downtown Seattle to close for overnight barrier work starting Tuesday

Southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to three open lanes and multiple on- and off-ramps in downtown Seattle will close for four nights over the next three weeks to update guardrails and protective barriers.

From 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly Tuesday, May 21, through Thursday morning, May 23, people traveling through downtown should expect:

– The two right lanes of southbound I-5 to close from just north of the Yale Avenue/Howell Street on-ramp to just south of the James Street off-ramp.

– The Yale Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 to close, with a signed detour guiding people to the Mercer Street on-ramp to southbound I-5.

– The southbound I-5 off-ramp to Union Street to close, with a signed detour guiding people around the closure using the James Street off-ramp.

– The left lane of the southbound I-5 off-ramp to James Street to close.

The same closures also are scheduled from 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, to 4 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, and from 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, to 4 a.m. Thursday, June 6.

During these overnight closures, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace guardrail protective end caps along the Yale Avenue on-ramp and an attenuator that provides an energy-absorbing cushion from a concrete barrier along the James Street exit.