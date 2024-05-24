Spend an evening with author Jonathan Evison June 11 and benefit Edmonds Center for the Arts

Enjoy an evening at the Edmonds Center for the Arts with Jonathan Evison, a best-selling and award-winning author whose books include All About Lulu, West of Here, Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving, and his new title, Again and Again. Proceeds from the Tuesday, June 11 event will benefit the ECA.

Enjoy wine and dessert as you meet the author and learn more about his books and his engaging characters. Evison is the author of nine novels and a great storyteller who brings his characters to life in charming and creative ways. He draws on his Washington roots for his stories. Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving is now a movie, featuring Paul Rudd and Selena Gomez. His new book, Again and Again, is about love lost, found and redeemed.

This event will begin at 7 p.m., with doors open at 6:30 p.m. for complimentary wine and desserts. Edmonds Bookshop will have books for sale and signing.

Tickets are $50 each. Visit ec4arts.org and click on the calendar information for June 11. Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N. For information, contact gracelynn@ec4arts.org.