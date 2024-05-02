Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Cakes the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Scotty’s Food Truck this week is featuring Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Cakes. The cakes include fresh Dungeness crab and wild Atlantic shrimp tossed with special seasonings, fried in a crispy breading and served with tartar sauce and fries.
See you at 5 Corners at the Calvary Church parking lot: Thursday-Saturday 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.