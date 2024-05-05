Sponsor spotlight: Peggy Sanders joins the team at Salish Elder Law

Salish Elder Law is excited to announce that Peggy Sanders is joining our team, bringing her valuable experience and a familiar partnership to our practice. Having previously worked together, the reunion at Salish Elder Law marks a renewed commitment to serve the Edmonds community with even greater depth and expertise in elder law.

Our firm is dedicated to handling a broad spectrum of elder law services with compassion and integrity. Our practice includes Estate Planning, Trust Planning, including Revocable, Irrevocable, and Special Needs Trusts; Estate Litigation and Breach of Fiduciary Duty Litigation; Probate Administration; and Guardianships. We also handle Long-term Care Insurance Appeals and create Durable Powers of Attorney for Health Care and Asset Protection, along with Advance Directives and related planning documents.

To accommodate our growth, Salish Elder Law is moving to a new office space still located along the beautiful Edmonds waterfront. Our new address, as of May 1, 2024, will be 51 W. Dayton St, Suite 204, Edmonds, WA 98020. We look forward to welcoming you to our new location.