Sponsor spotlight: Pride Month every month

Bring Your Pride Downtown

After a vibrant and fun celebration last year, Downtown Edmonds will be waving even more rainbow flags as we expand our Pride events to span from June 1st through the 29th.

That’s not to say you can’t keep celebrating long past the 30th and beyond—we just don’t have an official event planned that day. While you think about what you want to do on that last day (we’re always open to suggestions), check out the list of official events happening in Downtown Edmonds and make sure to add as many as you feel called to attend to your—and your family and friends’—calendar.

It’s Pride Month Downtown Edmonds! Let’s party.

Downtown Edmonds Pride Events

Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Picnic in the Park at Edmonds Hickman Park (in partnership with Pride of Edmonds—not exactly Downtown, but head there to support the local LGBTQIA+ community and kick off Pride Month in style)

Friday, June 7, 6 p.m.: Film Screening of To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar at Edmonds Center for the Arts (in partnership with Edmonds Center for the Arts and the City of Edmonds)

Monday, June 10, 6-7:30 p.m.: Out Loud LGBTQIA+ Storytelling at the Edmonds Library Meeting Room and online (in partnership with SnoIsle Library and Under the Rainbow)

Saturday, June 15, 1-3 p.m.: Queer Zine Exchange & Workshop in the Edmonds Library Meeting Room (in partnership with SnoIsle Library and Under the Rainbow)

Saturday, June 22, 2-6 p.m.: Pride Celebration at Civic Center Playfields with music, storytelling, art in the park, information booths, food, and retail (in partnership with The City of Edmonds)

Monday, June 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Queer Adventurers’ D&D Night in the Edmonds Library Meeting Room (in partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow)

Wednesday, June 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Hearts Beat Loud Queer Movie Night in the Edmonds Library Meeting Room (in partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow)

Saturday, June 29, 10-11 a.m.: Summer Storytelling Series with author George Shannon in the Edmonds Library Meeting Room (in partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow)

Come Stride with Us!

We’re hosting a “Pride Stride” from June 1st until the 22nd. During this three-week walkabout, Downtown Edmonds visitors who purchase $15 or more from Downtown Edmonds businesses and restaurants will get a stamp on your “Pride Stride” card, available at any participating location. You’ll also get a free Edmonds pride sticker in exchange for your completed card!

Collect five stamps and you’ll be entered into a drawing for a raffle prize! Some ideas of where to go?

Head to Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina to sip a salt-rimmed margarita, stop into Rogue for a new accessory, get a new ‘do at Chroma Salon, pull up for a pint at Maize & Barley, or add to your art collection at Crow. When your card is full, pop back to Santa Fe to hand over your completed card and get your sticker.

Here’s a longer list of participating Downtown Edmonds businesses to help you strategize your Stride:

Anchor Chic

ARTspot Edmonds

barre3

Bench & Board

Camp Vintage

Chroma Salon

Crow

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

Dusted Valley

East West Books & Gifts

Edmonds Bookshop

FIELD

Fire & The Feast

Gallery North

Girardi’s

House Wares

Kelnero

Maize & Barley

MARKET Edmonds

Musicology Co

NC Concept Store

Ombu Salon + Spa

Pear Tree Consignment

Ristorante Machiavelli

Rogue

Saetia

Salt & Iron

SanKai

Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina

Slate Salon + Spa

Soaring Heart

Sugarology Edmonds

The Paper Feather

Vinbero

Virtue Cellars

Walnut Street Coffee

Waterfront Coffee Co

Show us where you stride and show off your full Pride Stride cards! Tag us on Instagram and Facebook (we’re @edmondsdowntown both places) and we’ll share your post on our stories!

While June is the *official* month to celebrate Pride, we’re a safe place for our LGBTQIA+ community all year long. Look for rainbow flags and signs in business windows around Downtown. They weren’t affixed just for the occasion. They’re a consistent note that all are welcome and seen in Edmonds. Join us for the special events, sure, and come back again soon, okay?

— By Whitney Popa

