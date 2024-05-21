Sponsor spotlight: Sam Souza Painting LLC answers more painting project questions

Hi! That’s me on the ladder, Sam Souza, owner of Sam Souza Painting LLC in Edmonds. We talked about interior painting projects last month. Now, I’m ready to answer questions about exterior painting projects. So let’s get started.

Q: How are exterior painting projects different from painting inside the home?

A: Exterior painting projects often take longer than many interior projects. Because the window of time for exterior painting projects is smaller where we live, it’s important to book ahead to get the painter that you’re looking for.

Tips:

– Aim to have exterior projects done from April to the end of September. The weather is better and projects are more likely to stay on time. The temperatures are warmer during these months, helping ensure the best results.

– Look for someone with good communication skills who will check in with you along the way to ensure that the results are meeting your expectations in terms of preparation process, color choice, quality of paint, and daily clean up.

Q: Last month, you encouraged getting comparative quotes. What should we look for?

A: Who is going to do the work? Is it the person quoting the job or someone else? Also, how are they going to schedule the work in case there are weather delays? Will this be accounted for in the timeline to ensure that your job gets prioritized and completed?

My estimates clearly outline the brand and type of paint included, as well as the scope of work so clients can clearly see what it will cost to do the work.

Q: So who does the work for your company?

A: I do each job myself to ensure high quality and customer satisfaction.

Q: Are you still accepting exterior painting projects this year?

A: I’m booked for this season for exterior painting jobs, but am still scheduling interior paint jobs.

Q: When do you start accepting bookings for exterior painting jobs next year?

A: A waiting list has been started and bookings will open up in late fall for 2025. Those on the waiting list will have the first opportunity to book next year.

Q: What’s your business philosophy?

A: My goal is to treat every project as if it were my own home. I work to ensure customers are very satisfied with the end result. A round of post-project touch ups are included free of charge.

Here’s one recent review of Sam’s work: “Sam is positive, professional, and precise! He did a beautiful job…”

See more customer reviews at samsouzapainting.com.

Contact Sam Souza Painting Today for a Quote

Call/text: 206-702-7242

Email: sam@samsouzapainting.com

Visit the website: www.samsouzapainting.com

License Information

– Washington Business License No (UBI): 605 380 597

– Contractor Registration No: SAMSOSP765BD