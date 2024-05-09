Sponsor spotlight: Spicy shrimp tacos this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Indulge in the perfect blend of flavors at Scotty’s Food Truck with two spicy grilled shrimp tacos, topped with pineapple mango salsa, crisp cabbage, chipotle sauce and a drizzle of lime crema — all wrapped in a warm grilled flour tortilla.

Scotty’s will be in the Calvary Church parking lot at Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday , May 9-11

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Scott’s hopes to see you there.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.