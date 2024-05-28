St. Alban’s holding 2nd ‘Golden Age of Radio’ show June 1 — and bring peanut butter

Members of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will once again travel back to the days of 1940s radio when they host their second live production of “The Golden Age of Radio” at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1.

The event, recreating two classic programs — one humorous and one a bit more suspenseful — is open to all. The only cost of admission is that guests bring a jar of peanut butter or other canned foods as a donation to help the local food bank. Cash and checks made payable to St. Alban’s, with “Food Bank” noted on the memo line, will also be accepted.

The event will be followed by light snacks and beverages and a chance to get to know the members of the church’s performing troupe, which calls itself “The Episcoplayers.”

According to a St. Alban’s announcement, church members are looking forward to honoring the history of radio, which started as an experiment by Guglielmo Marconi. In December 1894, he developed transmitters and receivers that could work over long distances, turning what was essentially a laboratory experiment into the communication system we now know as the radio.

On November 2, 1920, under the call sign KDKA, Pittsburgh’s Westinghouse Electric and Manufacturing Company transmitted the first scheduled radio broadcast. This was the beginning of providing instant news for people in most world locations to hear current news and eventually have access to home entertainment.

St Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. , Edmonds. No tickets are needed.

An easy way to find the church is to look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212thStreet Southwest, directing visitors to the church. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.

Just remember that jar of peanut butter!