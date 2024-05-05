Next City of Edmonds Comprehensive Plan public meetings May 28, 30

The City of Edmonds Planning and Development Department has scheduled the next series of public meetings as part of the 2024 Edmonds Comprehensive Plan Update.



Two citywide forums, focused on different elements within the Comprehensive Plan, are scheduled for May 28 and May 30 in the Great Hall at Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

Tuesday, May 28

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Land Use

5.30 – 6.30 p.m. Housing

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Economy

Thursday, May 30

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Transportation

5.30 – 6.30 p.m. Urban Design

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Environment

Community members can attend individual element discussions, or stay for the entire meeting, depending on their interest. These meetings will focus on developing the Comprehensive Plan goals. There will be a brief presentation and opportunities for the public to share their thoughts addressing different issues within each of the elements above.

RSVPs are encouraged by May 20. Staff will distribute a few questions in advance of the meeting to people who have RSVPed to inform the discussion, the city said in a news release announcing the forums.

This is a family event, and there will be children’s activities. For more information, please visit the webpage.

Interpretation is available on request. Email everyonesedmonds@edmondswa.gov.

interpretación disponible a pedido. por favor contactar everyonesedmonds@edmondswa.gov.

요청 시 통역이 가능합니다. 문의해 주세요. everyonesedmonds@edmondswa.gov.

可根据要求提供口译服务。请联系 everyonesedmonds@edmondswa.gov.