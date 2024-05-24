State prep track and field, day 1: Edmonds School District athletes advance to Friday finals

While no medals were won, Edmonds School District student athletes gave it their all during the first day of competition at the WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships on Thursday.

Mountlake Terrace sophomore Brynlee Dubiel led the local competitors by posting the fastest time among 3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdle runners on Thursday and will head to the finals in the event on Friday afternoon. Joining her in the finals will be Lynnwood senior Porcha Robinson, who ran the third-fastest time in the 100 Meter Hurdles preliminaries.

The Terrace boys ran to a 6th place time in the preliminary races of the 3A Boys 4×400 Meter Relay on Thursday and will compete in the finals of the event on Saturday.

The state meet, being held at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma, continues through Saturday.

WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships Day One results, May 23 (Edmonds School District participants)

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace); 1st place, 3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles preliminaries; 15.45 (qualified for finals on Friday, May 24; 5:15 p.m.)

– Porsche Robinson (Lynnwood); 3rd place, 3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles preliminaries; 15:82 (qualified for finals on Friday, May 24; 5:15 p.m.)

– Chandler Hyde, Jaxon Dubiel, Jehonadab Asalifew, Talha Ali (Mountlake Terrace); 6th place, 3A Boys 4×400 Meter Relay preliminaries; 3:23.99 (qualified for finals on Saturday, May 25; 4:45 p.m.)

– Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Aliah Karl, Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway); 9th place, 3A Girls 4×200 Meter Relay preliminaries; 1:45.56 (failed to qualify for finals)

– Matthew Patterson, KeyShawn Shepard, John Patterson, Brian Mills (Meadowdale); 10th place, 3A Boys 4×400 Meter Relay preliminaries; 3:24.77 (failed to qualified for finals)

– Aubrianna Sadler, Rachel Meas, Marley Maquiling, Kennedy Shepard (Meadowdale); 11th place, 3A Girls 4×400 Meter Relay preliminaries; 4:06.41 (failed to qualify for finals)

– Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway); 13th place, 3 Boys 110 Meter Hurdles preliminaries; 15.90 (failed to qualify for finals)

– Jasmine Gill (Edmonds-Woodway); 15th place, 3A Girls Triple Jump finals; 33-8.75

– K.J. Chappell (Edmonds-Woodway); tied for 16th place, 3A Boys High Jump finals; 5-10

– Jamie Hanson (Edmonds-Woodway); 16 place, 3A Girls 1600 Meter Run finals; 5:16.94

– Sierra Swan (Mountlake Terrace); 20th place, 3A Girls Javelin finals; 95-7

– Isabella Offerman, Rayna Halloran, Jane Miceli, Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway); 20th place, 3A Girls 4×400 Meter Relay preliminaries; 4:10.70 (failed to qualify for finals)

– Nicholas Manz (Edmonds-Woodway); 21st place, 3A Boys Shot Put finals; 44-0.75

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski