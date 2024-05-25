State prep track and field, day 2: Dubiel, Robinson earn state medals in hurdles

Though competitors from rival high schools on the track, Mountlake Terrace’s Brynlee Dubiel and Lynnwood’s Porcha Robinson do have one thing in common now: Both are 2024 state medal winners — and two-time medalists at state.

Dubiel captured third place in the 3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles final on Friday during day two of the WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships in Tacoma. It’s the second state medal won by the sophomore after a fourth-place finish in last year’s 3A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles event.

Robinson ran to a sixth-place finish in the 3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles on Friday; she added the sixth- place medal to her collection after winning the eighth-place award in the same event last year as a junior.

Dubiel has another chance at a state track medal this year when she competes in the 3A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles final on Saturday.

Nearly 20 other Edmonds School District student athletes competed at the state track meet on Friday. They and the hundreds of other participants from across the state will conclude competition on Saturday.

WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships Day Two results, May 24 (Edmonds School District participants)

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace); 2nd place, 3A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles preliminaries; 45.52 (qualified for event final on Saturday, May 25; noon)

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace); 3rd place, 3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles final; 15.94

– Porcha Robinson (Lynnwood); 6th place, 3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles final; 16.14

– Luke Francois (Lynnwood); 10th place, 3A Boys Javelin final; 153-11

– John Patterson (Meadowdale); 11th place, 3A Boys 800 Meter Run preliminaries; 1:57.95 (failed to qualify for event final)

– Jaxon Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace); 11th place, 3A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles preliminaries; 40.18 (failed to qualify for event final)

– Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway); 13th place, 3A Girls 100 Meter Dash preliminaries; 12.75 (failed to qualify for event final)

– Zakary Hill, Shayden McIntyre, Andrew Redila, Jaikin Choy (Lynnwood); 13th place, 3A Boys 4×100 Meter Relay preliminaries; 43.23 (failed to qualify for event final)

– Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway); 14th place, 3A Girls 800 Meter Run preliminaries; 2:21.32 (failed to qualify for event final)

– Aubrianna Sadler (Meadowdale); 14th place, 3A Girls 400 Meter Dash preliminaries; 1:00.97 (failed to qualify for event final)

– Ali Schell, Jane Miceli, Brooklyn Steiner, Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway); 14th place, 3A Girls 4×100 Meter Relay preliminaries; 50.74 (failed to qualify for event final)

– Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway); 15th place, 3A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles preliminaries; 40.93 (failed to qualify for event final)

– Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway); 15th place, 3A Girls 200 Meter Dash preliminaries; 26.55 (failed to qualify for event final)

– Brian Mills (Meadowdale); 16th place, 3A Boys 400 Meter Dash preliminaries; 51.70 (failed to qualify for event final)

– Shayden McIntyre (Lynnwood); 16th place, 3A Boys 100 Meter Dash preliminaries; 11.22 (failed to qualify for event final)

– Mia Johns (Meadowdale); tied for 17th, 3A Girls High Jump final; 4-8

– Chandler Hyde, Jaxon Dubiel, Jehonadab Asalifew, Talha Ali (Mountlake Terrace); 18th place, 3A Boys 4×100 Meter Relay preliminaries; 43.60 (failed to qualify for event finals)

– Claire Arnesen (Edmonds-Woodway); tied for 19th, 3A Girls High Jump final; ND

– Jehonadab Asalifew (Mountlake Terrace); 20th place, 3A Boys Triple Jump final; 38-7

– Brian Mills (Meadowdale); 21st place, 3A Boys 100 Meter Dash preliminaries; 11.39 (failed to qualify for event final)

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski