Student musicians hit the right notes during annual Edmonds Jazz Connection

It’s an Edmonds tradition.

For the past 23 years, the Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers has provided student musicians the opportunity to show the community their talent, hard work and dedication – and that of their teachers and instructors – with the multi-venue Jazz Connection event in downtown Edmonds.

Held on Saturday, this year’s Jazz Connection hosted big band jazz at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, vocal jazz in the Edmonds Masonic Hall, and small combo improv jazz in the Edmonds Theater.

A big feature of these annual events is the awarding of $1,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors to give them a head start on realizing their higher education and career goals. Funded by Rotary, this year’s award recipients are as follows:

Regan Grisham, Meadowdale High

Benjamin Johnson, Meadowdale High

Waylisha Grey, Edmonds-Woodway High

Salma Briseno, Lynnwood High

Vivian Kelm, Lynnwood High

Braden Ryder, Mountlake Terrace High

Davina Loekito, Lynnwood High

Kimberly Camacho, Lynnwood High

Rachel Marroquin, Lynnwood High

“Presenting these scholarships is the most enjoyable thing I get to do all year,” said Rotarian Jamie Reece. “Our school music programs are a gem, and in these tight budget times deserve your support more than ever. I’m proud that Rotary can be part of giving these talented young musicians a boost in pursuing their post-high school goals.”

Our photographers captured performances by many of the bands all day long. We are posting the vocalists who appeared at the Edmonds Masonic Lodge for now. Look for photo galleries of the big bands and combos on Sunday.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel