Summer flavors arrive at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market

As we say goodbye to May, the market this week is thrilled to see more of summer’s colors and flavors arrive from some of our local farms.

This Saturday we welcome Our Family Farm back to the market for the first time this season. Their farm is based in Mount Vernon, and their booth location is halfway down Bell Street, next to Skagit Gourmet Mushrooms. They will be featuring plenty of freshly picked strawberries, but come early for the best chance to pick some up to take home and enjoy. Hayton Berry Farm, whose booth is located on 5th Avenue by Main Street, should have some fresh strawberries as well as other frozen berries from their farm.

Frog Song Farm will be bringing their first picking of delicious broccoli this Saturday and will be featuring their last week of asparagus grown on their farm in Mount Vernon. Nate will also have plenty of delicious heads of lettuce and radishes. This will be his last week with tomato pant starts as well.

For those who have not stopped by one of our new food vendor stands, check out Nature’s Last Stand, whichsets up on 5th Avenue, right behind the donut vendor. Joe makes amazing sausage breakfast sandwiches featuring eggs and sausage made from his ranch. Not only can you enjoy a delicious sandwich to start your day at the market, but you can purchase frozen sausage packages to take home.

This week we are thrilled to announce that we will be hosting a booth from the City of Edmonds the first Saturday of every month through the market season. This Saturday, the City’s Booth will be in front of City Hall, across the street from the Log Cabin. The mayor will be with us for the day, answering questions from residents.

So, start your lists now and join us this Saturday for another great market. The flowers are blooming beautifully, so don’t forget to pick up a bouquet or two while you are shopping. Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.