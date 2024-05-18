US 2 trestle travelers in Snohomish County invited to learn about a new study that also includes I-5

Those who travel on or near the US 2 trestle in Snohomish County are invited to comment on the draft purpose and need statement for a new study of the trestle and a section of Interstate 5, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said.

The US 2 trestle in Snohomish County is the only direct route across the Snohomish River between eastern Snohomish County and the I-5 corridor in Everett. In partnership with the Federal Highway Administration, WSDOT is completing a planning and environmental linkages study. These studies are designed to gather public input about transportation issues and environmental concerns for specific areas. In the case of US 2, the study will help identify improvements that could improve traffic flow on and around the trestle for all travelers.

The first step of the US 2 study is to develop a purpose and need statement with public input. The final statement will carry over to the future National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review helping to speed up that process. A NEPA review is required for all transportation projects receiving federal funding or permits.

To help travelers learn about the study and comment, WSDOT is hosting an online open house and survey for four weeks. Online open house attendees can review the study background, complete a survey about their travel on or near the US 2 trestle, and review and provide comment on the draft NEPA purpose and need statement. There will also be more opportunities to comment in the future. Content is available in English, Spanish, Russian, Korean, Tagalog, and Vietnamese.

Online open house information

When: Now through Friday, June 7

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/us2trestle

Voicemail comments also accepted: 425-233-8970

Access for participation



Free Wi-Fi access is available through Snohomish County libraries Additional Wi-Fi locations are provided through the Washington State Department of Commerce.