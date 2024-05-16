Virginia Bakken: Beloved mother and grandmother hosted countless family gatherings

Virginia Faye Bakken

Virginia Faye Bakken, Beloved mother, grandmother, Mammie, aunt, sister-in-law, and dear friend, peacefully passed away the morning of April 17, 2024, in Seattle, Washington. During her final days, Virginia was surrounded by loving family members and compassionate caregivers at Foss Home and Village, where she received outstanding care since 2018. Although living with dementia, Virginia’s lively personality, her kind, curious, and grateful nature, and her quick wit were ever-present, making her a favorite among her caregivers. She was as easy-going, good-natured, and unflappable as they come.

Born to Fay Inlow and Leonard H. Shaw in Wenatchee, Washington on July 7, 1931, Virginia grew up in the Green Lake area of Seattle, Washington. A few years into her happy marriage to Omer Bakken on December 28, 1955, the couple moved into a newly-built home (sight unseen!) in the Firdale Village area of Edmonds. Virginia’s favorite things included hosting countless family gatherings — cooking quite a delicious spread — loving and raising kids of all ages, and being a confidante to many who were drawn to her open and accepting ways.

Virginia is survived by her adult children, Brad (Karen) Bakken, Brian Bakken, Brent Bakken, Barb Eli, her grandchildren, Tyler Eli, Travis Bakken, Sydney Eli, Lea Bakken, and Samantha Spence, her surrogate grandchildren, Becca, Stany and Chip Saul, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other family loved ones who mourn her loss.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband and love of her life, Omer L. Bakken, dear brother Leonard M. Shaw, cherished daughter-in-law Jennifer Lang Bakken, and too many friends to name.

Arrangements by Beck’s Tribute Center.