Virtual event May 14 to shed light on mental health and substance abuse in Snohomish County 

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) will host a virtual event, Coffee Chats: Mental Health and Substance Abuse Update, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14 via Zoom. Hosted by EASC, Coffee Chats are a series of virtual events that offer discussions on relevant community topics.

The event, moderated by Wendy Poischbeg, EASC interim president and CEO, will feature local experts in behavioral health and substance abuse treatment:

-Cammy Hart-Anderson, Division Manager – Behavioral Health and Vet Services, Snohomish County

-Skyler Malan, Executive Director, National Alliance on Mental Illness Snohomish and Island Counties (NAMI Sno-Isle)

-Karen Schilde, Co-Chair, Board of Directors, National Alliance on Mental Illness Snohomish & Island Counties (NAMI Sno-Isle)

-Katie Gilligan, Chief Medical Officer, Compass Health

-Tom Kozaczynski, Chief Advancement Officer, Compass Health

-Megan Herrenkohl, MSW, LICSW, CCTSI, Program Manager, Mental Health and Wellness Services, Kaiser Permanente Behavioral Health

The panel will discuss local initiatives, challenges and solutions surrounding mental health care and substance abuse. Community members, health care professionals and policymakers are invited to join the conversation, aimed at fostering awareness, collaboration and action to support the well-being of Snohomish County residents.

“As an organization committed to the economic and social vitality of Snohomish County, we recognize the critical importance of addressing mental health and substance abuse issues within our community,” Poischbeg said in a news release announcing the event. “This program reflects our ongoing dedication to fostering dialogue, collaboration and actionable solutions that promote the well-being of all residents.”