Woman seriously injured after crashing vehicle into Lynnwood Honda display

A Seattle woman in her late 40s was transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center in serious condition Saturday afternoon after the vehicle she was driving jumped the curb and struck an unoccupied display vehicle at the Lynnwood Honda dealership in the 22000 block of Highway 99.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure, there were no witnesses to the collision and the cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known. The driver sustained head and neck injuries and was in and out of consciousness, he said.

South County Fire said that responding firefighters needed to stabilize the vehicle before rescuing the driver.