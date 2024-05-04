Woodway Town Council to meet May 6

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 6 at Woodway Town Hall.

Among the items on the agenda:

– Recognition of Public Works Director Terrance Bryant, who is resigning.

– Twin Maples traffic calming public comment and discussion.

– First quarter 2024 finance report.

– Resolution 2024-463 Cash Management Policy Update,

– Amendment to interlocal cooperation agreement for Snohomish County Affordable Housing Aliance, adding the City of Monroe and the Town of Darrington.

There will be two opportunities for public comment.