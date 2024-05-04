Woodway Town Council to meet May 6

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 6 at Woodway Town Hall.
Among the items on the agenda:
– Recognition of Public Works Director Terrance Bryant, who is resigning.
– Twin Maples traffic calming public comment and discussion.
– First quarter 2024 finance report.
– Resolution 2024-463 Cash Management Policy Update,
– Amendment to interlocal cooperation agreement for Snohomish County Affordable Housing Aliance, adding the City of Monroe and the Town of Darrington.
There will be two opportunities for public comment.
The council meeting will take place at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. You can also participate virtually via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 501 799 307#.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.