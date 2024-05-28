‘Words alone cannot repay the debt we owe’: Edmonds honors the fallen

An estimated 300 attendees gathered Monday morning at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery to pause, remember and honor the members of the U.S. armed forces who fell while defending their nation and its principles of freedom and democracy.

After welcoming all present, emcee Richard Marin, Capt. USN (Ret) began the ceremony with a presentation of the colors conducted by members of Scout Troops 300 and 46254, VFW Post 8870, American Legion Post 66, and accompanied by Ian Alvarez on drums and Cathy Draper on flute.

This was followed by vocalist David Little leading the group in the national anthem, the invocation by North Sound Church Pastor and USN Captain (Ret.) Barry Crane, and a medley of armed forces songs performed by the Edmonds-Woodway High School Brass Quintet.

Carl Kurfess of VFW Post 8870 conducted the white table ceremony, a special recognition for POW/MIAs. Comprising a small table with a white cloth, a single place setting, and several symbolic accoutrements, the ceremony honors “those of our brothers in arms who are not in our midst today.”

“Remember them and honor them,” Kurfess instructed, “till the day they come home.”

Kurfess was followed by Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen.

“I’m here today to honor those I don’t know,” Rosen began. “Words alone cannot repay the debt we owe to those who made the cause of America their supreme choice. Rather we must strive to be the people and the country for whom they made this supreme sacrifice.

“I don’t believe for a second that I would be alive today if it weren’t for the people who fought in that war [WWII],” he continued. “Six million Jews were killed – fortunately the parents of my parents were not. But I grew up around people with missing limbs and numbers tattooed on their arms.”

He went on to note the casualties of WWII: more than 400,000 American military, 60-80 million miliary members worldwide, and 45 million civilians.

“The streets of heaven are far too crowded with angels,” he concluded.

Next was keynote speaker and KING-TV news anchor Greg Copeland, who told the story of his grandfather Robert Copeland’s WWII heroism while fighting the Japanese in the Philippines.

On Oct. 24, 1944, Copeland was captain the Samuel B. Roberts, a small 306-foot destroyer escort, which — along with a minimal force of six Jeep carriers, three destroyers and three other destroyer escorts found itself defending an invading task force of Marines attempting to take the Japanese island of Leyte. That day, they came under attack by an overwhelming flotilla of 23 cruisers and battleships of the Imperial Japanese Navy, including the battleship Yamato, the heaviest and most powerfully armed battleship ever constructed. According to Copeland, “The Yamato alone outweighed all the American ships in that battle – it was a total David and Goliath situation.”

Copeland told of how, as the enemy fleet closed in, the crew of his grandfather’s ship was informed over the loudspeaker that they were “about to enter a fight against overwhelming odds from which survival is not expected — but we will do what damage we can.”

The battle lasted two hours, during which the Samuel B. Roberts was able to sail close enough to get under the Japanese guns and launch torpedoes, hitting at least one cruiser, before being hit and sunk. In a stroke of luck, the enemy ships left the battle, the ferocity of the Americans making them think that they faced a force much larger than it actually was.

“Eighty-nine of my grandfather’s men were lost in the battle,” Copeland said. “Those who weren’t killed during the action floated for 50 hours in shark-infested waters waiting to be rescued. In all, more than 1,100 Americans died what has become know as the Battle off Samar. But in the end they did the unthinkable – they turned back the Imperial Japanese Navy.”

“This was the defining moment of my grandfather’s life,” Copeland continued. “In his final report written from a hospital bed in Oakland, California he described in detail how his men worked with calmness, honor and efficiency despite knowing that their cause was all but hopeless.”

Robert Copeland remained in the Navy, retiring in 1971 as a rear admiral. He passed away a few years later.

Copeland’s story was followed by a ceremony in which veteran Richard Bologna sounded the ship’s bell in honor of those who lost their lives on the Samual B. Roberts during the Battle off Samar.

The ceremony ended with attendees joining vocalist David Little in America the Beautiful, a benediction by Barry Crane, taps by Chris Edwards and Mike Barber on the bagpipes playing Amazing Grace.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel