WSDOT: Travel charts are key to Memorial Day weekend adventures

Memorial Day weekend is often the unofficial start of summer, and planning ahead now is a great jumpstart to holiday travels. To help travel planning, the Washington State Department of Transportation has released travel charts for the holiday weekend. The charts include the best (and worst) times to travel on major routes like Interstate 5 between Olympia and Tacoma, US 2, I-90 and the I-5/US-Canadian border.

– Holiday weekends often mean increased traffic and congestion on roadways. Travelers are strongly encouraged to be patient, expect delays and stay alert. All Washington state ferry routes also are expected to be busy.

– WSDOT encourages travelers to “know before they go,” and follow these tips whether traveling across town or statewide:

– Get informed about WSDOT’s online tools, including the WSDOT mobile app, traffic cameras and email alerts.

– Visit online traveler information for traffic, weather, ferry schedules and a real-time travel map.

– Follow WSDOT on various social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X.

– Identify potential safety rest areas before heading out, to ensure enough breaks to avoid drowsy driving.

– Pre-program vehicle radios to 530 AM and 1610 AM for highway advisory radio alerts – and be alert for other stations listed on notice signs in some areas.

– Have a backup outdoor destination as parks and other outdoor recreation sites tend to fill up quickly on holiday weekends. If a site’s parking is full, never park along road shoulders, as this is unsafe for everyone on the roadway, including emergency response vehicles.

Most highway construction paused

Most state highway construction work is suspended through the holiday weekend – including Friday, May 24 – to ease congestion. Please stay alert for new lane shifts or other work zone staging areas that may remain in place. And please give any emergency repair crews plenty of space to work safely.

Snoqualmie Pass

No construction is planned on I-90 from Friday, May 24, through Tuesday, May 28. However, the usual holiday increase in traffic means travelers should expect delays, especially eastbound on Friday and westbound on Monday (see charts for more detail). Text message alerts about significant delays are available by texting the words “WSDOT Snoqualmie” to 468311.

Both State Route 123 Cayuse Pass and SR 410 Chinook Pass remain closed as of May 14, 2024. Crews are working to reopen both routes. It’s uncertain at this time if the routes will reopen before the holiday weekend. View Mountain pass opening information

Tolling

In the Puget Sound region, weekend toll rates will be in effect on Monday, May 27, on the SR 520 bridge and SR 99 tunnel. The I-405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on the Monday holiday. Out-of-town travelers, including those using rental cars, can learn about toll roads and temporary account payment options on the Good To Go! visitors page.

Ferry travel

People boarding a state ferry by vehicle should prepare for long waits. Peak travel times are expected on all routes from Thursday, May 23 through Monday, May 27. Customers can bypass vehicle lines by traveling as a walk-on passenger and usually board much faster.

– All riders should double check the sailing schedules and sign up to receive rider alerts as last-minute delays or canceled sailings are possible based on vessel and crew availability.

– Visit the Washington State Ferries website for more details on how to make a vehicle reservation for some routes, track ferries on a real-time map and check terminal status.

Trains, airports and transit

Travelers making a trip by train, personal aircraft or bus also should plan ahead to avoid holiday delays:

– Amtrak Cascades passengers are encouraged to purchase tickets early and plan to arrive at the station one hour before departure. Trains are running between Vancouver, British Columbia and Eugene, Oregon, stopping at 18 stations along the way. Buses also are available for travel between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia and between Seattle and Bellingham. Visit www.AmtrakCascades.com or call 800-USA-RAIL for tickets and schedules.

– For information about traveling via state-sponsored airports, visit wsdot.wa.gov/travel/aviation/airports-list or call 360-618-2477.

– Check with local public transit agencies for any holiday schedule or service changes, including some Dial-A-Ride and fixed-route service that may not run on holidays.