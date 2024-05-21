You’re invited: Celebrate the Arts party in Edmonds June 12

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is once again hosting a Celebrate the Arts Party, promising an unforgettable evening of creativity, music and community spirit. Mark your calendars for 6:30-10 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Frances Anderson Center Plaza.
Here’s what you can look forward to at the party:
Live music by The Dogtones: Get ready to groove as The Dogtones take the stage, delivering energetic covers that will have you dancing the night away.
Art preview: Be among the first to explore the Juried Art Galleries. Discover captivating pieces and perhaps find art that speaks to your soul.
Studio Tour preview show: Get an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Edmonds Studio Tour. See the work of talented local artists and get inspired.
Interactive art project: Dive into creativity with the Interactive Art Project by Art Walk Edmonds. Participate, engage, and let your imagination soar.
Local drinks: Raise a glass to Edmonds! Enjoy drinks from our very own Kelnero, Virtue Cellars, and Salish Sea Brewing.
Great food: Savor a selection of delectable heavy hors d’oeuvres and mouthwatering desserts throughout the evening.
But it’s not just about having a great time — your ticket also supports the arts. Proceeds from ticket sales contribute to grants, scholarships and public art initiatives.
Event details:
Date: Wednesday, June 12
Time: 6:30-10 p.m.
Location: Frances Anderson Center Plaza, 700 Main St., Edmonds
Age Restriction: 21-plus
Learn more and buy your ticket here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.