You’re invited: Celebrate the Arts party in Edmonds June 12

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is once again hosting a Celebrate the Arts Party, promising an unforgettable evening of creativity, music and community spirit. Mark your calendars for 6:30-10 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Frances Anderson Center Plaza.

Here’s what you can look forward to at the party:

Live music by The Dogtones: Get ready to groove as The Dogtones take the stage, delivering energetic covers that will have you dancing the night away.

Art preview: Be among the first to explore the Juried Art Galleries. Discover captivating pieces and perhaps find art that speaks to your soul.

Studio Tour preview show: Get an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Edmonds Studio Tour. See the work of talented local artists and get inspired.

Interactive art project: Dive into creativity with the Interactive Art Project by Art Walk Edmonds. Participate, engage, and let your imagination soar.

Local drinks: Raise a glass to Edmonds! Enjoy drinks from our very own Kelnero, Virtue Cellars, and Salish Sea Brewing.

Great food: Savor a selection of delectable heavy hors d’oeuvres and mouthwatering desserts throughout the evening.

But it’s not just about having a great time — your ticket also supports the arts. Proceeds from ticket sales contribute to grants, scholarships and public art initiatives.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, June 12

Time: 6:30-10 p.m.

Location: Frances Anderson Center Plaza, 700 Main St., Edmonds

Age Restriction: 21-plus

Learn more and buy your ticket here.