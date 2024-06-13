2023 Edmonds Citizen of Year recognized at Wednesday breakfast

Dr. Robert Scarr was officially honored as the Edmonds’ Kiwanis 2023 Citizen of the Year during a breakfast hosted by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.

A longtime Edmonds resident and retired physician, Scarr’s selection as the 30th annual Citizen of the Year was announced in May. He is a volunteer with the Edmonds Center for the Arts, the Edmonds Waterfront Center and the Edmonds Food Bank, and also works with the Alzheimer’s Association to facilitate groups of caregivers.

“We had a number of applications this year for our citizen of the year,” said Edmonds Kiwanis Club President John Jacobson. “The only thing I’d say, this was one of the ‘under-the-radar, not- looking-for-any-fanfare’ nominations that we got, so I’m just really proud of our selection this year.”

Juliana Van Buskirk of the Edmonds Kiwanis then read remarks from Shannon Prater, who was unable to attend the recognition breakfast. “A lot of people discuss or intend to do things,” Prater said. “As you can see from Rob’s laundry list of volunteer gigs, Rob has actually taken the action. Intentions and actions are not the same.”

Following Prater’s remarks, breakfast attendees shared fond memories of Scarr. Multiple speakers highlighted his ability to aid people with medical needs while remaining calm in any type situation. Many of those who spoke were fellow members of the Sno-King Chorale. They talked about how Scarr stepped in to help when choir members have experienced medical emergencies on stage.

Scarr then thanked the Kiwanis Club and the chamber for the honor, stating he did not expect any of the stories that were shared.

“The main thing I wanted to say this morning, is volunteering is so good for the volunteer,” he said. “I know I got picked for this because I volunteer so many different places, but there’s lots of people who volunteer more hours than I do… I’ve made some wonderful friendships from doing this.”

Scarr emphasized that volunteering makes one’s life richer, providing opportunities for new relationships while being able to help people along the way.

Symbolic of his ongoing work in the community, Scarr had to leave the recognition breakfast early ito fulfill a volunteer requirement. Even when being honored himself, his work doesn’t stop.

As Edmonds Citizen of the Year, Scarr will be honored with a ride in the Edmonds 4th of July Parade.

— Story and photos by Logan Bury