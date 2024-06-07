66th Avenue West reopens after major reconstruction

Reconstruction of 66th Avenue West, the city’s biggest street project in years, has largely wrapped up, according to a news release from the City of Mountlake Terrace.

Businesses, residents and travelers showed impressive patience as the city replaced the pavement in this commercial corridor, shutting down traffic at times from February into May.

The worst impacts are over, months ahead of schedule, thanks to intensive planning and good weather. However, some minor traffic delays are expected in the coming weeks to complete roadway markings and a few remaining tasks. Some of this work can happen only after the asphalt cures.

The $3.6 million project was funded by state, Snohomish County and city dollars. Now, this area better supports commercial, industrial and residential travel to 220th Street Southwest and Interstate 5. The redesign also brings bike lanes, pedestrian amenities, accommodations for disabilities, and a new traffic signal at 216th Street Southwest.

This sets the stage for other major infrastructure improvements planned by the city. The next significant road project for Mountlake Terrace is Main Street Phase II, for the downtown core of 56th Avenue West, with a construction schedule pending but possible for 2025.

The 66th reconstruction took some time, in part because the underground utilities needed to be repaired first. That step concluded in 2023. Utility upgrades are key to revitalization, just like sidewalks and streets.

In addition to the improved driving experience on 66th, don’t miss the reconfigured Interurban Trail crossing at city limits. This is a popular path for cyclists, joggers, commuters and others. There’s now a center island, realigned crosswalk and other safety measures.

Flashing pedestrian beacons also will be installed by summer’s end, pending the arrival of needed equipment, so trail users will be able to alert drivers before crossing.