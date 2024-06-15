A day of art, dance and music as Edmonds Arts Festival gets underway

The Edmonds Arts Festival got underway in downtown Edmonds Friday, featuring an array of Northwest regional art and entertainment for all ages.
Located at the Frances Anderson Center and playfield, 700 Main St., the festival continues Saturday, June 14 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Learn more at edmondsartsfestival.com.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
