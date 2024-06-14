After losing social workers, local police departments find temporary solution

Just over a month after Compass Health canceled its contract providing social workers to assist police in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, the three cities have found a temporary fix.

In Edmonds, the city council on Tuesday approved acceptance of an $51,000 Association of Washington Cities grant to fund a full-time social worker for 4.5 months. Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett said the grant will buy some time until a long-term solution is found.

The funding will ensure that the city’s current social worker Erin Nathan can stay in her job as a limited term employee even though Compass has canceled its program.

“There isn’t any money in the general funds to fund the social workers,” Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett told the council, “so our best options currently are the grant money, applying for additional grant, or taking a look at our opioid settlement money.”

The cities of Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood, meanwhile, are teaming up to share a social worker through the Snohomish County Human Services SCOUT program.

Social worker Holly Shelton “will be splitting her time between Mountlake Terrace PD and Lynnwood PD each week,’ said Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Scott King.

“We are happy to be providing these services to our community members again and are looking forward to our partnership with SCOUT,” King said. “Our hope is that we can make this program permanent. We will be figuring that out in the next couple months.”

Working in partnership with police, social workers can provide individuals with a range of services, including mental health and substance use treatment, medical care, shelter assistance and food vouchers.