Art Beat: Summer jazz, Celebrate!, ukulele concert, art exhibit, Shakespeare in the Park, and outdoor summer movies

Main Street Commons to host EWHS Jazz and mentor players



5-7 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 30, Main Street Commons, 550 Main Street, Edmonds

Main Street Commons has sponsored Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz and mentor players to perform every Friday through the end of August. Special thanks to Johnny Mo’s Pizzeria and Molly Moons Ice Cream for providing our local performers with pizza and ice cream.

~ ~ ~ ~

Celebrate!

6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, Alderwood Mall Terraces, 3000 184th Street Southwest, Lynnwood

Kick off the summer with Celebrate!, a lively evening of outdoor music entertainment at the Alderwood Mall Terraces. The music will be adult focused, with local musicians and a beer and wine garden. And, of course, there will be food. The event is free to the public. Learn more here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Magic Key ukulele band returns to Main Street Commons

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Main Street Commons, 550 Main St., Edmonds

Magic Key will return to provide family-friendly musical entertainment at the new outdoor stage area in the plaza of Main Street Commons. The group has played at several local Farmers Markets, holiday events and special occasions throughout the greater Seattle area.

All tips from the band’s performance will be donated to the Foundation for Edmonds School District to support saving the arts in Edmonds schools.

Magic Key: Unlocking the Joy of Ukulele is a collaborative group of local ukulele-centric musicians who joined together to share their love of music. They have been creating musical mayhem since 2019, featuring many musical genres, including pop, classics, the American songbook, swing, rock, jazz, children’s favorites and much more.

Can’t make it to Saturday’s show? Magic Key will also perform at Taste Edmonds and Edmonds Porchfest.

~ ~ ~ ~

Lynnwood Event Center announces “Longing For Home” art exhibit by Korean American Artists Association of Washington State

July 1-Dec. 13, reception 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th Street Southwest, Lynnwood

Longing For Home is a unique celebration of the Korean American community’s rich cultural heritage and artistic expression. It showcases a diverse range of mediums, including oil, ink, watercolors, photography, recycled materials and more.

The KAAW, founded in 1989 by local Korean immigrants, is dedicated to supporting Korean American artists and enriching community life through art. The association’s efforts include hosting cultural events and art competitions, and providing scholarships to aspiring young artists.

Longing For Home features art exclusively from the Korean American Artists Association of Washington State.

The exhibit is a must-see and completely free to explore. It’s on display at the Lynnwood Event Center from July 1-Dec. 13.

~ ~ ~ ~

“All the world’s a stage”; enjoy Shakespeare in nature

7 p.m., Thursdays, July 18 and 25, and Aug.1 and 8, Lynwood Park Amphitheatre, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

During the summer, Seattle Shakespeare Company and Greenstage present free outdoor performances of classical plays in parks throughout the Puget Sound. Grab a picnic, bring your family, and enjoy free Shakespeare in the parks!

No tickets are needed. Seating in the parks is on a first-come, first-seated basis. Donations after the performance are welcomed. These events are rain or shine.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sandlot Cinemas

6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 15 and 22, Lynndale Park Ballfield, 18927 72nd Avenue West, Lynnwood

Gather for a night of cinema under the stars. Before the movie starts, arrive for fun, free activities starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by an outdoor movie that begins at dusk.

Thursday, Aug. 15 – Mamma Mia!

Thursday, Aug. 22 – Migration

The Lynndale Park snack shack will be open before the movie for all your movie snacks and treats.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.