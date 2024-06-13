Build your summer reading list at Friends of the Edmonds Library meeting June 20

What’s your favorite summer read? Come share it with the Friends of the Edmonds Library membership from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at the Edmonds Library Meeting Room, 650 Main St.

Take five minutes or so to explain why it still resonates with you today. Describe the plot, themes, the main characters. You’ll share your book and take home with you a new list of fellow members’ favorite summer reads.

Light refreshments will be served.