Calling all past winners of Edmonds fire engine pedal car

If you or someone you know has been a previous winner of a fire engine pedal car — raffled annually to support a permanent home for Edmonds’ vintage fire engine — you are invited to walk with other pedal car winners in the 2024 Edmonds 4th of July Parade.
Those interested should RSVP to gregjorgenson41@gmail.com
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.