City council June 11 to consider resolution requesting South County Fire annexation

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, June 11 meeting will consider a resolution expressing the city’s intent to proceed with annexation into the South Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority (RFA) — which would ultimately go before voters in the next year.

The council on May 28 voted 4-3 to delay the resolution, instead deciding to meet in a work session to further discuss the implications of the draft resolution. (The council did, however, pass a related resolution May 28, which identifies joining the RFA as the preferred alternative for Edmonds.)

The council’s debate about fire and emergency medical services comes as costs continues to increase under the city’s current contract with the RFA, also known as South County Fire. In late 2023, the city received notice that South County Fire intends to terminate its current 20-year contract with Edmonds, effective Dec. 31, 2025. (Read more background on this in our previous story here.)

In response, Edmonds retained consulting firm Fitch and Associates to analyze its options. In its report discussed during the Edmonds council committee meeting May 14, Fitch outlined three alternatives: annex into the RFA, contract with the Shoreline Fire Department for services or restart Edmonds’ own fire department. (Edmonds disbanded its fire department in 2009 when the city began contracting for fire services.) The Fitch analysis compared costs, benefits, implementation tasks and timelines, and pros and cons.

During the June 4 work session, councilmembers discussed revisions that Fitch made to its report in late May at the council’s request. The original Fitch report assumed the city would need to procure all new apparatus and equipment, estimating an initial capital investment of $6,751,000. That investment would contribute to total annual debt service estimated at $2.2 million per year — and suggested a timeline for delivery of new equipment that could take 36 months. But on May 28, Fitch provided additional analysis of equipment costs, based on an amended fire services contract, approved in 2017. That amended contract states that “like assets purchased by and transferred to the [South County Fire] District as part of the agreement shall be purchased by the city” at fair market value. This includes all rolling stock and equipment in use at the fire stations at the time of acquisition.

During the June 4 work session, the council heard that the revised equipment buyback analysis indicates an estimated initial capital investment of $3,375,500, a reduction in equipment-related debt service from $811,749 to $405,875, and the timeline for acquiring that equipment would be immediate, upon contract termination. Assuming the apparatus and equipment are halfway through their 10-year useful life, Fitch indicated this equipment would need replacement within five years, and suggested options of a pay-as-you-go or establishing a replacement fund.

What those new numbers indicate is that the $18.8 million cost of creating an Edmonds Fire Department “is near parity” with the $18.7 million cost of joining the Regional Fire Authority (RFA),” Councilmember Neil Tibbott said during the study session. However, he noted that $18.8 million to restart the Edmonds department would provide “basic fire service,” which doesn’t include current services provided by the RFA such as waterfront fire suppression, rescue services and community paramedic services. Councilmembers also learned about a range of other costs that could be involved in restarting an Edmonds Fire Department.

If the council approves the resolution that it intends to pursue annexation, the city and the RFA would meet to discuss terms and conditions of annexation, which includes updating contracts and agreements. After that, the RFA grants the city’s request to annex and the resolution is placed on a special election ballot for voters to decide. The likely date of that ballot measure would be in April 2025.

Also during the June 11 meeting, the council is scheduled to pass — as part of its consent agenda — an update to the city’s accessory dwelling unit code, which the council discussed at length June 4. Assuming final approval, the city will put into place regulations governing accessory dwelling units (ADUs) — both attached and detached — in Edmonds. The council has been discussing regulations related to ADUs for several years, but the Washington State Legislature forced the issue with passage of House Bill 1337 in 2023. The City of Edmonds currently only allows attached ADUs, but under HB 1337 it must allow up to two ADUS per lot (attached or detached) by June 2025. The city has been moving to implement the regulations sooner so that they can be included as part of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

The council will also:

— Receive an update on the city’s transportation plan, a mandatory element of the 2024 Edmonds Comprehensive Plan update. Learn more about that in our report here.

— Hear a proclamation recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth Independence Day.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can also attend and comment remotely via this Zoom link: zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or participate by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting web page (where you can see the complete agenda), on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.