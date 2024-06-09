City of Edmonds Arts Commission seeking applicants for open position

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) has a general opening to fill a partial two-year term for an Edmonds resident who has a passion and interest in working with the cultural arts community. Applications are open and the deadline to submit is Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

The Arts Commission is made up of seven members who serve staggered four-year terms. By ordinance, four of these positions must be filled by people professionally engaged in the arts. The current opening does not require professional experience in the arts. Appointed commissioners who fill a partial term position are eligible to renew for a subsequent full four-year term.

Established in 1975, the commission is charged by city ordinance with “promoting the arts as an integral part of the community.” The EAC’s core programs include Public Art and Rotating Visual Art Exhibits, Summer Concerts in the Parks, Poets Perspective, the annual Write on the Sound writers’ conference, Cultural Tourism promotion award program, and Community Cultural Planning.

Commissioners also serve from time to time on other committees such as the Creative District Advisory Committee and planning for design elements in transportation projects. The commission meets the first Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

The City of Edmonds embraces diversity and the EAC is committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives and skills. An individual desiring this appointment must be an Edmonds resident with an Edmonds address, be available to attend monthly meetings, and invest the time required for “hands-on” involvement in programs and events.

The application and position description are available online. Applicants should submit their application form, a resume and a letter of interest by email to:eac@edmondswa.gov. Applications may also be mailed to: Edmonds Arts Commission, 700 Main St., Edmonds WA 98020. The deadline for applications is July 9, 2024. For more information, email eac@edmondswa.gov.