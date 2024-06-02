City of Edmonds Development Notices through May 31, 2024

Date Permit# Notice type Description

05/31/2024 PLN2024-0030 Notice of Public Hearing Nomination for placement on the Edmonds Register of Historic Places @1021 A Ave S.

05/30/2024 PLN2023-0057 Notice of Public Hearing The applicant is requesting a Zoning Variance to allow for unpermitted additions that do not meet current development standards @ 1251 Birch St.

05/29/2024 AMD2023-0010 Notice of Public Hearing & SEPA Threshold Determination The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on proposed amendments to Title 16 of the Edmonds Community Development Code (ECDC) regarding green building incentives.

05/23/2024 PLN2024-0033 Notice of Application & Comment Period Conditional Use Permit – Type IIA for a Home Occupation @ 18625 88th Ave W.

05/17/2024 PLN2024-0029 Notice of Application & Comment Period Conditional Use Permit – Type II for a Rooftop solar array installation above the zoning height limit (<36″). The site is zoned Commercial Waterfront (CW) @ 471 Admiral Way.

05/17/2024 PLN2024-0032 Notice of Application & Comment Period The applicant is proposing to rezone the property from Single Family (RS-8) to Community Business (BC-EW) @ 9514 228th ST SW.

05/14/2024 PLN2024-0020 Notice of SEPA DNS This proposal covers maintenance of a storm-water diversion structure at 8229 Talbot Road by the City of Edmonds Public Works Department for the next three years.

05/14/2024 PLN2024-0010 Notice of SEPA DNS The City of Edmonds is proposing to purchase 7317 Lake Ballinger Way, remove all existing structures on the site inside and outside of the floodplain, and restore the site with appropriate vegetation.

05/03/2024 PLN2024-0026 Notice of Application Consolidated Permit Review for Conditional Use, Design Review & Variance @ Boys and Girls Club 310 6th Avenue North.

04/19/2024 PLN2024-0015 Notice of Application Preliminary Short-Plat Subdivision @

8514 Bowdoin Way.

04/09/2024 PLN2023-0021 Notice of Application Conditional Use Permit Type II-A – Accessory Dwelling Unit @ 836 Daley St.

04/09/2024 PLN2023-0076 Notice of Application Conditional Use Permit Type II-A – Home Occupation @ 17902 72nd Ave. W

04/03/2024 PLN2024-0008 Notice of Application Variance Permit Type III-B – Variance for reduced setbacks @1217 – 11th Place North

03/15/2024 AMD2023-0008 Notice of SEPA DNS for Accessory Dwelling Code Amendment Standards. Amendments to accessory dwelling unit standards and processes to align with House Bill 1337 as codified in RCW 36.70A.680, RCW 36.70A.681, and RCW 36.70A.696.

03/08/2024 PLN2024-0004 Notice of Application & Comment Period Conditional Use Permit Type II Staff Decision – Home Occupation @ 21816 84th Ave W.

02/28/2024 PLN2024-0009 Notice of Application and Comment period Conditional Use Permit for a Home Occupation @ 8123 213th St SW

02/28/2024 PLN2023-0086 Notice of Application and Comment period Application for Preliminary Short plat @ 8729 236th St SW

02/27/2024 PLN2024-0006 Notice of Application and Comment period Conditional Use Permit for an ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) @ 9125 196th St SW

02/20/2024 PLN2023-0083 Notice of Application and Comment period Application for rooftop solar array installation that will be above the residential height limit (<36″). The site is zoned RS-20 at 15604 75th Pl W. Notice of Application

11/17/2023 PLN2023-0069 Notice of Application & Comment Period The applicant is proposing a two-lot subdivision at 310 Daley St.

Comments due December 1, 2023.

10/10/2023 PLN2023-0057 Notice of Application & Comment Period 1251 Birch St Application for Zoning Variance for unpermitted additions that do not meet current development standards. The site is zoned Single-Family Residential (RS-8).

06/23/2023 PLN2023-0029 Notice of Application & Comment Period Design Review for a new 6-unit townhome development off Edmonds Way with associated garage parking.

