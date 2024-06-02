City of Edmonds Development Notices through May 31, 2024

Here’s the latest list of development public notices from this City of Edmonds web page. Public notices below are for SEPA determinations, projects requiring a public hearing, or projects requiring a Notice of Application.
|Date
|Permit#
|Notice type
|Description
|05/31/2024
|PLN2024-0030
|Notice of Public Hearing
|Nomination for placement on the Edmonds Register of Historic Places @1021 A Ave S.
Notice
Application Materials
|05/30/2024
|PLN2023-0057
|Notice of Public Hearing
|The applicant is requesting a Zoning Variance to allow for unpermitted additions that do not meet current development standards @ 1251 Birch St.
Notice
|05/29/2024
|AMD2023-0010
|Notice of Public Hearing & SEPA Threshold Determination
|The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on proposed amendments to Title 16 of the Edmonds Community Development Code (ECDC) regarding green building incentives.
Notice
Draft Code
SEPA Checklist
SEPA DNS
|05/23/2024
|PLN2024-0033
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|Conditional Use Permit – Type IIA for a Home Occupation @ 18625 88th Ave W.
Notice
Application Materials
|05/17/2024
|PLN2024-0029
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|Conditional Use Permit – Type II for a Rooftop solar array installation above the zoning height limit (<36″). The site is zoned Commercial Waterfront (CW) @ 471 Admiral Way.
Notice
Application Materials
|05/17/2024
|PLN2024-0032
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|The applicant is proposing to rezone the property from Single Family (RS-8) to Community Business (BC-EW) @ 9514 228th ST SW.
Notice
Application Materials
|05/14/2024
|PLN2024-0020
|Notice of SEPA DNS
|This proposal covers maintenance of a storm-water diversion structure at 8229 Talbot Road by the City of Edmonds Public Works Department for the next three years.
Notice
SEPA DNS
SEPA Checklist
|05/14/2024
|PLN2024-0010
|Notice of SEPA DNS
|The City of Edmonds is proposing to purchase 7317 Lake Ballinger Way, remove all existing structures on the site inside and outside of the floodplain, and restore the site with appropriate vegetation.
Notice
SEPA DNS
SEPA Checklist
|05/03/2024
|PLN2024-0026
|Notice of Application
|Consolidated Permit Review for Conditional Use, Design Review & Variance @ Boys and Girls Club 310 6th Avenue North.
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|04/19/2024
|PLN2024-0015
|Notice of Application
|Preliminary Short-Plat Subdivision @
8514 Bowdoin Way.
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|04/09/2024
|PLN2023-0021
|Notice of Application
|Conditional Use Permit Type II-A – Accessory Dwelling Unit @ 836 Daley St.
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|04/09/2024
|PLN2023-0076
|Notice of Application
|Conditional Use Permit Type II-A – Home Occupation @ 17902 72nd Ave. W
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|04/03/2024
|PLN2024-0008
|Notice of Application
|Variance Permit Type III-B – Variance for reduced setbacks @1217 – 11th Place North
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|03/19/2024
|PLN2023-0015/0016
|Notice of Application & Public Hearing
|This is a combined notice to include the Design Review and Shoreline Substantial Development Permit @ 336 Admiral Way.
Notice of Application & Public Hearing
Application PLN2023-0015 & 0016
Plans A
Plans B
Landscape Plans
|03/15/2024
|AMD2023-0008
|Notice of SEPA DNS for Accessory Dwelling Code Amendment Standards.
|Amendments to accessory dwelling unit standards and processes to align with House Bill 1337 as codified in RCW 36.70A.680, RCW 36.70A.681, and RCW 36.70A.696.
Notice for DADU Code Amendment
SEPA DNS
SEPA Checklist
DRAFT Amendment
|03/08/2024
|PLN2024-0004
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|Conditional Use Permit Type II Staff Decision – Home Occupation @ 21816 84th Ave W.
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|02/28/2024
|PLN2024-0009
|Notice of Application and Comment period
|Conditional Use Permit for a Home Occupation @ 8123 213th St SW
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|02/28/2024
|PLN2023-0086
|Notice of Application and Comment period
|Application for Preliminary Short plat @ 8729 236th St SW
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|02/27/2024
|PLN2024-0006
|Notice of Application and Comment period
|Conditional Use Permit for an ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) @ 9125 196th St SW
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|02/20/2024
|PLN2023-0083
|Notice of Application and Comment period
|Application for rooftop solar array installation that will be above the residential height limit (<36″). The site is zoned RS-20 at 15604 75th Pl W.
|11/17/2023
|PLN2023-0069
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|The applicant is proposing a two-lot subdivision at 310 Daley St.
Comments due December 1, 2023.
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|10/10/2023
|PLN2023-0057
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|1251 Birch St Application for Zoning Variance for unpermitted additions that do not meet current development standards. The site is zoned Single-Family Residential (RS-8).
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|06/23/2023
|PLN2023-0029
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|Design Review for a new 6-unit townhome development off Edmonds Way with associated garage parking.
Notice of Application
Application Material
|06/07/2023
|PLN2023-0015 PLN2023-0016
|Notice of Application (s)
|The Port of Edmonds is proposing improvements to the Port of Edmonds Marina
Notice of Application
Application Materials:
Binder 1
Binder 2
Binder 3
Binder 4
Binder 5
Binder 6
Binder 7
CRA2021-0155
|04/27/2023
|PLN2023-0013
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|Application for Critical areas reasonable economic use variance @ 963 Main St.
Notice
Application Materials
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.