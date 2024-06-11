City of Edmonds scheduled to begin 2024 utility replacement construction June 12

Construction is expected to begin on the City of Edmonds 2024 Utility Replacement Project on Wednesday, June 12. The project is part of the city’s program to replace and upgrade existing water lines, sewer lines and storm lines that are reaching the end of their useful service life, are undersized and unable to meet current requirements, or has other existing system deficiency.

The following is a list of city streets and type of utility work for each segment:

Alley off Walnut Street between 3rd Avenue South and 4th Avenue South

Replacement of sewer main, sewer services, structures and pavement trench patches

7th Avenue South from Walnut Street to Cedar Street

Replacement of water main, water services and pavement trench patches

Cedar St from 7th Avenue South to 8th Avenue South

Replacement of water main, water services and pavement trench patches

Walnut St from 7th Avenue South to 8th Avenue South

Replacement of water main, water services and pavement trench patches

9th Avenue North and Edmonds Street

Replacement of sewer main, sewer services, structures and pavement trench patches

185th Place Southwest/186th Place Southwest

Replacement of storm main, water main, water services, and pavement trench patches

Various cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) locations

In-situ repair of sewer main and storm main. for a map of all CIPP sites please visit the website

Keep in mind this work is weather-dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

Residents can expect the following impacts during construction:

Noise from trucks and heavy machinery

Traffic control flaggers and construction signs for vehicle and pedestrian safety around the work area with possible delays up to 15 minutes

Some parking will be impacted; No Parking signs will be placed prior to work beginning

Driveway access will be maintained throughout the project though delays up to 15 minutes should be expected

Water service interruptions may be required, notification will be provided 24 hours in advance of interruptions

Visit the city web page for project schedule and updates: edmondswa.gov/2024utilityproject

If you have questions, contact Greg Malowicki at 425-771-0220 or via email at 2024utilityproject@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Greg Malowicki.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Greg Malowicki al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a 2024utilityproject@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Greg Malowicki.

Muốn biết thông tin về dự án này bằng một ngôn ngữ khác, bạn có thể yêu cầu trợ giúp miễn phí qua dịch vụ ngôn ngữ tại điện thoại số 425-771-0220, hoặc gởi điện thư email Greg Malowicki, 2024utilityproject@edmondswa.gov.