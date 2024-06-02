Community help needed to transform outdoor education space at Edmonds Elementary

Edmonds Elementary School is about to undergo a remarkable transformation, thanks to the vision of a dedicated teacher and the power of community.

Cathy Moore, a beloved and passionate educator at Edmonds Elementary, recently presented a compelling proposal to the school’s PTA to revitalize the school’s neglected courtyard. Although it had become sadly overgrown and plagued by unwanted guests (ahem, rats), this space has the potential to become a vibrant outdoor learning environment for students.

Moore and her husband, Steve, have already begun to bring this vision to life. Over the last year, they cleared overgrown vegetation, addressed the rodent issue, power washed the student mural, built raised garden beds and lined up donors who gave their materials, time, and talent to the cause, including full funding from the Edmonds Elementary School PTA.

This project is more than just a physical transformation; it’s an opportunity to create a valuable resource for the entire school community. Students will benefit from hands-on learning experiences in nature, while teachers will gain access to a dynamic space to enrich their lessons. The installation will honor native Northwest plants indigenous to the area and utilized by Native Coastal Salish tribes. Teachers plan to work in partnership with local tribes to learn how native plants were used for food, medicine and tools, bringing the Edmonds School District’s Since Time Immemorial curriculum to life.

But the success of this project hinges on the power of community. We are calling on all residents, parents and alumni to join us in this exciting endeavor. Whether you can offer your time, skills or simply a helping hand, every contribution will make a difference.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Join the volunteer day: June 8 and 9 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Edmonds Elementary School. We’ll be hauling in new materials for the walkways. Bring work gloves, water and sunblock.

Spread the word: Share this news with your neighbors, friends and family. The more the merrier!

Together, we can turn this neglected courtyard into a thriving outdoor classroom and a cherished space for the entire school community. Let’s show the power of collaboration and create a lasting positive impact on our children’s learning environment.

— Article and photo submitted by Chris Cossu, Edmonds Elementary School parent