Comprehensive Plan housing element on Edmonds Planning Board June 26 agenda

Topping the agenda for the Edmonds Planning Board’s Wednesday, June 26 meeting is a discussion of the housing element of the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

During the meeting, city staff will discuss the proposed land use designations along with the revised draft goals and policies for both the plan’s land use and housing elements.

The planning board is also scheduled to hear the biannual accomplishments of the city’s parks, recreation and human services department.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the third-floor Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. It can also be viewed remotely via this Zoom link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or listen via telephone: US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete agenda here.