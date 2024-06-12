Council approves resolution on Regional Fire Authority annexation, accessory dwelling unit code update

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night unanimously approved a resolution expressing the city’s intent to proceed with annexation into the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority (RFA).

With Councilmember Jenna Nand absent from Tuesday’s meeting due to illness, the final vote was 6-o.

The council also voted 4-2 to approve an update to the city’s accessory dwelling unit code, with Council President Vivian Olson and Councilmember Michelle Dotsch opposed.

And councilmembers heard a proclamation recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth Independence Day to honor the history of African-American and Black people, their heritage, culture, achievements and contributions. Accepting the proclamation made by Mayor Mike Rosen was Donnie Griffin, founder and president of the Lift Every Voice Legacy and RobinRobin Ullman, Edmonds Waterfront Center operations and outreach director.

Look for a complete story on the RFA discussion as well as a report on other council meeting business Wednesday.