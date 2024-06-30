Council to consider city-proposed alternative to Landmark purchase at July 2 meeting

When it comes to next steps regarding the Landmark 99 property purchase, the City of Edmonds has served up an alternative, and the ball is now in the Edmonds City Council’s court.

After Mayor Mike Rosen publicly reiterated his opposition to the project during a Rotary Club of Edmonds speech in early June, city staff are making it official with a resolution on the agenda for council consideration July 2

The resolution as proposed states the council’s support for “community investment in the Highway 99 subarea as an alternative to purchasing the Landmark property.”

It’s been a year since the council authorized Mayor Mike Nelson to sign an option agreement for the 10-acre Landmark site, located at the southern edge of Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood. The agreement included a refundable deposit of $100,000 to hold the property — home to the Burlington Coat Factory and Antique Mall businesses — for six months, giving the city time to conduct public engagement and further study the idea. In December 2023, the council voted 4-3 to continue exploring whether the city should acquire the property — thus forfeiting the $100,000 if the city choses to walk away from the project.

But the city’s budget woes have raised questions among some councilmembers and residents — and were cited by the mayor in his Rotary speech — about whether the timing is right for the council to pursue the $37 million property purchase.

The agenda memo accompanying the draft resolution for the July 2 meeting noted that the Landmark acquisition was intended to accomplish several things:

1. Create public space in an area of parks deficiency

2. Foster place-based redevelopment on neighboring parcels as a catalyst for positive change

3. Improve safety and security by applying crime prevention through environmental design strategies

4. Increase the city’s sales and property tax bases and, thereby, improve the sustainability of tax revenues over time

Instead of purchasing the property, staff recommends that the council continue pursuit of those objectives by supporting three initiatives in the Highway 99 area:

– Establishing a Community Renewal Area, an idea proposed earlier by staff.

– Studying the possibility of tax increment financing (TIF). It allows municipalities to use the incremental increase in property taxes due to redevelopment to repay bond costs for infrastructure improvements, which spur positive redevelopment in a tax increment area.

– When feasible, creating an account in the city’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) to fund acquisition and/or community-focused investments in the Highway 99 area.

And speaking of budget challenges, the council is also scheduled July 2 to hear a report from Mayor Rosen’s Blue Ribbon Panel regarding its conclusions and recommendations related to ensuring the city’s financial health.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council will meet at 5:30 p.m. to receive an update from Rosen on a range of topics, including the council’s work plan, the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, city-owned assets, budget development, the wastewater treatment plan, retail theft and “ensuring Edmonds is a safe and welcoming community.”

The 5:30 p.m. meeting will be in person in the Brackett Room, 3rd floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. You can also view it remotely at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261. You can see the meeting agenda here.

The 7 p.m. meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. It can also be viewed via Zoom or be joined by phone using the same links as above. In addition, the 7 p.m. meeting will be streamed live on the Council Meeting web page (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.