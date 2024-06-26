Council votes to place red light cameras at two Edmonds intersections

Red light traffic safety cameras are coming to two locations in Edmonds. The Edmonds City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to locate the cameras at intersections in two different neighborhoods: 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99, and 100th Avenue West and Edmonds Way.

The council also voted to authorize Mayor Mike Rosen to sign a contract addendum with VERRA Mobility — which has already installed the speed cameras located at five school zones in Edmonds — to install and maintain the cameras.

Proponents of the measure stressed that red light cameras would contribute to traffic safety and the decision was not about generating additional revenue for the financially strapped City of Edmonds budget.

In arguing for the cameras, Councilmember Susan Paine shared collision statistics — involving vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists — compiled by the Edmonds Police Department for the first six months of 2024, indicating a total of 243 collisions citywide so far this year.

“Seattle is number two in the nation for pedestrian deaths,” Paine said, adding she hoped that councilmembers would “look at the data.”

Councilmembers Jenna Nand and Michelle Dotsch voted against the cameras, but not before offering other ideas for approaching the issue. Dotsch made a motion to the postpone a vote on the cameras while Edmonds participates in the Regional Safety Action Plan coordinated by the Puget Sound Regional Council. Described as a data-driven effort to reduce traffic fatalities in the region, the draft plan will be released for public comment and adoption is anticipated in early 2025. (Learn more here.)

Dotsch also urged the council to “remain really objective” in considering the traffic collision numbers, pointing to statistics shared by Police Chief Michelle Bennett earlier this year. While the 2023 data indicated 561 total collisions in Edmonds — with the majority of crashes occurring along Highway 99 — Bennett later said that there were just 18 red light-related crashes in 2023.

Nand supported Dotsch’s motion, arguing — as she did throughout the evening — her belief that the city’s true intent is to use the red light cameras for revenue generation rather than safety — stating the city was “essentially creating toll roads” that unfairly impacted those who can’t afford to pay a $130 fine. She also stressed that the proposed camera locations reinforced the disparities between those who live in the Edmonds Bowl (where no cameras were proposed) compared to other areas of Edmonds.

In addition, Nand noted that the nearby City of Shoreline purposely decided not to institute automated safety cameras in their city, because officials “don’t want to create the perception that they are spying or playing gotcha games” with community members.

Councilmembers opposed to Dotsch’s motion stated they believed traffic safety needs to be addressed now, and they didn’t want to wait a year for the Regional Safety Action Plan to be completed.

Councilmember Will Chen, who lives and works near Highway 99, pointed out that area is going to experience even greater traffic when Sound Transit’s light rail stations open Aug. 30.

Dotsch’s motion to postpone the vote failed 3-4, with Nand, Dotsch and Councilmember Neil Tibbott voting in favor.

The council was presented with four different configurations of options for installing cameras — for a total of nine, four, three or two intersections. After Dotsch’s motion was rejected, Council President Vivian Olson proposed that the council choose the two-intersection option: at 100th Avenue West and Highway 104, and at 220th and Highway 99.

Nand attempted two additional amendments. The first would have required that all extra revenue generated by the cameras be restricted to the general fund, be used for traffic safety improvements and fund public amenities within 0.5 geographic mile of the location of each camera. Dotsch proposed an amendment changing the amount of restricted revenue to 50% and the geographical limit to 1 mile. Her amendment failed on a 2-5 vote (Nand and Dotsch supporting) and Nand’s original amendment failed 1-6 (Nand supporting).

Nand’s second amendment proposed that the term of the red light camera ordinance sunset after five years (the term of the VERRA contract), after which the program would be discontinued “so that we can independently analyze whether the red-light cameras modified driver behavior at the affected intersections and led to less collisions.” That amendment was also defeated.

Paine then proposed amending the original motion to add two additional intersections to the list: 224th Street Southwest and Highway 99, and 220th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West. She said she feared that by installing cameras at only two intersections, the city wouldn’t be able to influence behavioral change among drivers.

Tibbott spoke against Paine’s amendment, stating that red light effort should be a pilot project to gather data so the council can determine both the overall value and the true costs, “before we start adding more and more and more [intersections]. Dotsch agreed, adding that the city doesn’t have a clear picture of either the expenses or staffing the red light cameras will require. The amendment was defeated 2-5, with Paine and Councilmember Chris Eck supporting.

As it came time for the final vote, Paine asked Mayor Mike Rosen for his opinion on the red light program, and he replied that traffic safety is the top issue he hears about from constitutents. “I am very much in support of the cameras,” Rosen said, adding that he would recommend any money generated from the program be funneled into pedestrian safety.

During final deliberations, Eck said that she was “really having a hard time understanding this level of resistance,” adding that “one person getting hit and killed is too much. I fully believe that if you are following the law, you’ve got nothing to worry about, regardless of your income level.” Measures are already in place at Edmonds Municipal Court for those who can’t afford to pay the fine, she added.

In the end, the motion for red light cameras at the two intersections was approved 5-2 (Nand and Dotsch opposed), followed by council approval of a motion authorizing the mayor to sign a contract with VERRA Mobility.

In other business, the council:

– Approved the purchase of property at 7317 Lake Ballinger Way, which could eventually be used for treatment of stormwater runoff from nearby State Route 104. The city received a $500,000 state grant for the purchase of the half-acre property, which under the grant terms is to be maintained as green space aimed at protecting water quality.

– Heard an annual report from City Attorney Jeff Taraday, who included a summary of the cases his firm — Lighthouse Law Group — has worked on for the city in 2023. In the top five: public works contracting, bidding and acquistion (116 hours), franchise negotiations for Snohomish County PUD (133 hours), ligitation on the Ebb Tide (170 hours), attendance at city council meetings (196 hours) and other public works franchise work (225 hours).

Taraday also shared how much the city spent for legal services with the firm in 2023, which was the first year the firm billed the city at an hourly contract rate. (The firm formerly offered a flat monthly fee for its services.) Total legal fees in 2023 amounted to $739,741, compared to $647,436 in 2022 — a 14% increase.

The average hourly rate for Lighthouse attorneys was $280/hour, which is within the range of that charged by nearby cities, Taraday said.

– The council also approved a supplemental agreement with HKA Global, Inc. for work on the city’s carbon recovery project.

Finally, during council comments, both Paine and Eck addressed the controversy generated by the city’s decision not to fly a Pride Flag at Edmonds City Hall this year — after three years of doing so.

Both councilmembers said they hoped to see the flag flying next year. “Symbolism and representation matter,” Eck said. “And in my view, it’s a positive move to go back to that.”

— By Teresa Wippel